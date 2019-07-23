Tash Sultana announces North American fall tour

Aussie rocker Tash Sultana is returning to North America for a fall tour. The new dates serve as Sultana’s largest headlining shows ever, and come in continued support of 2018’s acclaimed Flow State.
The upcoming trek officially launches September 3rd in Providence. The itinerary also includes stops in New York, Milwaukee, St. Louis, New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, and beyond.
The former Artist of the Month will also hit the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Music Festival as part of the tour.
Check out Sultana’s full live schedule below, and purchase tickets here.
Tash Sultana 2019 Tour Dates:
07/24 – Munich, DE @ Zenith
07/26 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen
07/27 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau
07/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
08/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic
09/03 – Providence, RI @ The Strand
09/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage
09/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
09/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre
09/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens
09/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre
09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live
09/18 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden
09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival
09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
Tune into Sultana’s “Can’t Buy Happiness” single from April: