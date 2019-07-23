Tash Sultana announces North American fall tour

Tash Sultana, photo by Caroline Daniel

Aussie rocker Tash Sultana is returning to North America for a fall tour. The new dates serve as Sultana’s largest headlining shows ever, and come in continued support of 2018’s acclaimed Flow State.

The upcoming trek officially launches September 3rd in Providence. The itinerary also includes stops in New York, Milwaukee, St. Louis, New Orleans, Nashville, Austin, Dallas, and beyond.



The former Artist of the Month will also hit the Life is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Music Festival as part of the tour.

(Read: The Top 10 Albums from Mom + Pop Music)

Check out Sultana’s full live schedule below, and purchase tickets here.

Tash Sultana 2019 Tour Dates:

07/24 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

07/26 – Cologne, DE @ Tanzbrunnen

07/27 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle Spandau

07/28 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

08/16 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic

09/03 – Providence, RI @ The Strand

09/04 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

09/06 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

09/07 – Indianapolis, IN @ Old National Centre

09/08 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Frederik Meijer Gardens

09/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

09/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

09/13 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live

09/18 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

09/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

09/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden

09/25 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music Festival

09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/29 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

Tune into Sultana’s “Can’t Buy Happiness” single from April: