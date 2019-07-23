Taylor Swift lets loose new song “The Archer”: Stream

Taylor Swift is “ready for combat” on her new single, “The Archer”. And no, she’s not talking about putting up dukes against Scooter Braun. Instead, she’s battling her own worst patterns.

The latest track off the pop star’s forthcoming Lover, “The Archer” is a smoldering love song that’s a far cry from the maximalist pastels of other recent singles. Swift sings of fighting against herself in romance, and while it’s loaded with idiomatic clichés, it comes off as her most sincere songwriting effort of this entire cycle. Hit-maker Jack Antonoff produced the ballad, which further goes to explain why this is easily the best we’ve heard of Lover yet.



Listen to Taylor Swift’s “The Archer” below.

“The Archer” follows previous singles “ME” and “You Need to Calm Down”. Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover is due August 23rd via Republic Records. During the Instagram live session in which she debuted her latest song, Swift said the album will be available in four different deluxe editions, with reproductions of her real, personal journals included in the packages.