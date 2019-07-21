First trailer for TBS’ Snowpiercer TV series arrives from Comic-Con: Watch

Jennifer Connelly in TBS' Snowpiercer

TBS has arrived from San Diego Comic-Con with the first trailer for the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer. Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, the show’s first season is set to premiere in spring 2020.

The series is based on Bong Joon-ho’s 2014 dystopian action-drama Snowpiercer, which itself adapted Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette’s 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. It centers on a post-apocalyptic world plunged into permanent, catastrophic winter. What few people remain live on a train — the Snowpiercer — as it perpetually circles the planet. These inhabitants are divided on opposite sides of the train, with the proletariat “tailies” like Digg’s Layton Well in back and elite such as Connelly’s Melanie Cavill up front.



It’s a prime setup to explore “issues of class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival,” as a synopsis puts it. While that’s sure to reflect the status quo of our current climate, things are far worse on the train — and rebellion is brewing.

Check out the preview below. Coming from showrunner Graeme Manson (Orphan Black), the Snowpiercer TV series also stars Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Lena Hall, and Steven Ogg. TBS has already ordered a second season.