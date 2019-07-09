Tegan and Sara announce new album Hey, I’m Just Like You

Tegan and Sara, photo via Twitter

Tegan and Sara are returning this fall with their ninth album. Hey, I’m Just Like You, the follow-up to 2016’s Love You to Death, is set for a release date of September 27th.

The forthcoming LP is described as a return to the sister duo’s punk rock roots. Rather aptly, the idea to dig into their past came came while Tegan and Sara were writing their new memoir, High School. Spanning 384 pages, the book traces the origins of the Canadian pair.



“While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years,” Tegan Quin explained in a statement. “They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17… we immediately recognized the songs as an essential part of our high school story.”

The two-piece hit the studio in April to rework these newly discovered tracks, and they did so with — for the first time — a team of all women. Alex Hope (Troye Sivan) provided production and Rachael Findlen served as engineer, while Beatriz Artola mixed and Emily Lazar mastered the recordings. Annie Kennedy handled assistant engineer duties, and Carla Azar and Catherine Hiltz appeared on drums and bass, respectively.

High School is scheduled to hit shelves just days prior to the album on September 24th. “How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara? We have spent twenty years answering those complicated questions with simple answers,” Tegan and Sara previously remarked in a statement about the book. “Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”

In the time since their last full-length, Tegan and Sara released a special covers album celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Con. They also collaborated with Matthew Dear.

Hey, I’m Just Like You Artwork:

Revisit Love You to Death single “Boyfriend”: