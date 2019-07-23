Tegan and Sara, photo by Trevor Brady

This September, Tegan and Sara will release their new album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, as well as a memoir called High School. Now, in support of both projects, the synthpop outfit have announced a North American fall tour.

According to a statement, the shows will be more intimate than past tours. Each night will feature a “mostly” acoustic set comprised of just the two Quin sisters and no backing band. In addition to playing material from their new record and pulling from their deep catalog, the twins will read excerpts from High School.



The trek officially commences September 24th in Brooklyn before heading off to Los Angeles, Portland, Vancouver, Detroit, and Toronto. Tegan and Sara will also visit Boston, Montreal, Washington, DC, Nashville, and Atlanta before closing things out in Austin on November 1st.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday, July 26th, and can be purchased here. Hey, I’m Just Like You arrives September 27th, while the High School memoir arrives three days prior on September 24th.

Consult the duo’s full tour schedule below.

Tegan and Sara 2019 Tour Dates:

09/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ MurrMurr Theatre

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

10/01 – San Francisco, CA @ Sydney Goldstein Theater

10/03 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

10/04 – Seattle, WA @ Benaraoyal Hall

10/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

10/09 – Edmonton, AB @ Myer Horowitz Theatre

10/10 – Calgary, AB @ Bella Concert Hall *

10/12 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick

10/13 – St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre

10/15 – Evanston, IL @ Northwestern University

10/16 – Columbus, OH @ Lincoln Theatre

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/19 – Toronto, ON @ Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre

10/22 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

10/23 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

10/25 – Boston, MA @ Wilbur Theatre

10/27 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/29 – Nashville, TN @ CMA Theater

10/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/01 – Austin, TX @ State Theatre *

* = early and late shows