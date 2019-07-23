The 1975 perform “I Like America & America Likes Me” on Corden: Watch

The 1975 on The Late Late Show with James Corden

When The 1975 last stopped by The Late Late Show in the spring, they teased their forthcoming new album Notes on a Conditional Form. Now, this was only five months after they had released one of 2018’s best and most fascinating records, A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships, so news of a follow-up so soon was obviously tantalizing. Unfortunately, the British band brought no further word on their next effort when they returned to Corden last night, instead keeping things Brief Inquiry-focused with a performance of “I Like America & America Likes Me”.

(Read: The 10 Hottest European Music Festivals to Check Out This Summer)

Which is just as well, really, since the song is one of the most impactful in The 1975’s repertoire. Frontman Matty Healy added even more intensity to his Bon Iver-erized vocals, practically screaming through the autotune. He spent most of his time either behind or on top of Corden’s desk, mugging directly to camera as he conveyed the anti-gun message of “I Like America & America Likes Me” directly to American audiences. Even when he rejoined his bandmates halfway through, he took himself off the ground by jumping up onto the bass drum.



Whether Healy’s energy comes off banally over-the-top or effectively engaging will be in the eye of the beholder, so watch The 1975 perform “I Like America & America Likes Me” for yourself below.

Recently, The 1975 added new US dates to their upcoming extensive tour. Check out the full tour itinerary and grab tickets here.