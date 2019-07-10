The 1975 are still riding high from last year’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The hit album wasn’t only one of the best records of the year, it featured one of the best songs of the year, “Love It If We Made It”. The British pop-rock band have been celebrating the smash success with a massive world tour, which they’ve just extended with a new run of US dates.

(Read: The 10 Hottest European Music Festivals to Check Out This Summer)

Following this summer’s outings across Europe, Asia, and Australia, the Manchester band will return Stateside in the fall. First up is a gig at Camden, New Jersey’s BB&T Pavilion on November 16th. From there, the headlining run will continue through Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana. To close things out, The 1975 will perform a show at Broomfield, Colorado’s 1STBANK Center on December 1st.



Check out the band’s full itinerary below, and get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

The 1975 2019 Tour Dates:

07/11 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/18 – Meco Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18-21 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival

07/26 – Salagriva-Trencin, LV @ Positivus Festival

07/29 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2

07/30 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium

08/01 – Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma

08/06 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingio Parkas

08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/10-11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

08/16-18 – Tokyo & Osaka, JP, Summer Sonic

08/20-21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions

08/30 – Milan, IT @ Milano Rocks

08/30-09/01 – Co Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBD

09/08 – Hong Kong, HK @ TBD

09/11 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena

09/13 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome

09/14 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome

09/16 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre

09/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena

09/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena

09/21 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre

09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

09/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre Theatre

09/27 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium

11/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

11/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena

12/01 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center