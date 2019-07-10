The 1975 are still riding high from last year’s A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships. The hit album wasn’t only one of the best records of the year, it featured one of the best songs of the year, “Love It If We Made It”. The British pop-rock band have been celebrating the smash success with a massive world tour, which they’ve just extended with a new run of US dates.
Following this summer’s outings across Europe, Asia, and Australia, the Manchester band will return Stateside in the fall. First up is a gig at Camden, New Jersey’s BB&T Pavilion on November 16th. From there, the headlining run will continue through Raleigh, North Carolina; Greenville, South Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana. To close things out, The 1975 will perform a show at Broomfield, Colorado’s 1STBANK Center on December 1st.
Check out the band’s full itinerary below, and get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.
The 1975 2019 Tour Dates:
07/11 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/13 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/18 – Meco Sesimbra, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/18-21 – Benicàssim, ES @ Benicàssim Festival
07/26 – Salagriva-Trencin, LV @ Positivus Festival
07/29 – St. Petersburg, RU @ A2
07/30 – Moscow, RU @ Adrenaline Stadium
08/01 – Kiev, UA @ Art-Zavod Platforma
08/06 – Vilnius, LT @ Vingio Parkas
08/08 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival
08/10-11 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well
08/16-18 – Tokyo & Osaka, JP, Summer Sonic
08/20-21 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
08/23 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/24 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Summer Sessions
08/30 – Milan, IT @ Milano Rocks
08/30-09/01 – Co Laois, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBD
09/08 – Hong Kong, HK @ TBD
09/11 – Manila, PH @ Mall of Asia Arena
09/13 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome
09/14 – Bangkok, TH @ Thunderdome
09/16 – Singapore, SG @ The Star Theatre
09/18 – Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena
09/20 – Melbourne, AU @ Margaret Court Arena
09/21 – Sydney, AU @ ICC Sydney Theatre
09/22 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
09/25 – Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre Theatre
09/27 – Perth, AU @ HBF Stadium
11/16 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
11/19 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
11/20 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
11/26 – New Orleans, LA @ UNO Lakefront Arena
12/01 – Broomfield, CO @ 1STBANK Center