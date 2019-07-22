The Brian Setzer Orchestra announce 2019 “Christmas Rocks! Tour”

The Brian Setzer Orchestra, photo by Suzie Kaplan

The Brian Setzer Orchestra have announced their 16th annual “Christmas Rocks! Tour”, with plans to visit over 20 cities across the US throughout November and December.

According to a press release, the concert’s setlist will feature music from the group’s three Christmas albums, Boogie Woogie Christmas, Dig That Crazy Christmas, and Rockin’ Rudolph, as well as original material that spans his 40-year career. Setzer will be accompanied by a 19-piece piece orchestra performing big band arrangements.



Tickets go on sale beginning Friday, July 26th. You can also find tickets here.

Setzer’s Christmas tour caps off a busy year for the rockabilly legend. Earlier this year, he reunited Stray Cats for a new album and tour in celebration of the band’s 40th anniversary. Next month, he’ll pull double duty by playing shows with both Stray Cats and his own “Rockabilly Riot!” solo project.

Find Setzer’s full tour schedule below. You can find tickets to Stray Cats’ upcoming show here, and Setzer’s solo shows here.

Brian Setzer 2019 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resort Casino-Ovation Hall *

08/05 – Lancaster, PA @ American Music Theatre #

08/06 – New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport *

08/09 – Union, ME @ Savage Oakes Vineyard & Winery #

08/10 – Westhampton, NY @ Westhampton Beach PAC #

08/11 – Selbyville, DE @ The Freeman Stage @ Bayside #

08/13 – Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap *

08/14 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center *

08/15 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Meijer Garden *

08/17 – Bayfield, WI @ Lake Superior Big Top Concert Series #

08/18 – Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Casino *

08/20 – St. Louis, MO @ River City Casino #

08/21 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland Soundstage #

08/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Hard Rock #

08/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Resort & Casino – Ballroom #

08/25 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium #

08/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden *

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre *

08/30 – Henderson, NV @ Green Valley Ranch #

08/31 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s *

11/15 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ^

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre ^

11/17 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre ^

11/19 – Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center For The Arts ^

11/20 – Englewood, NJ @ Bergen Performing Arts Center ^

11/21 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall ^

11/23 – Lynchburg, VA @ Academy Center of the Arts ^

11/24 – Westbury, NY @ Theatre at Westbury ^

11/27 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center ^

11/29 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live ^

11/30 – Clearwater, FL @ Ruth Eckerd Hall ^

12/02 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman ^

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre ^

12/04 – Augusta, GA @ Miller Theatre ^

12/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Beau Rivage Resort & Casino ^

12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theatre

12/12 – Ridgefield, WA @ Ilani Casino ^

12/13 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

12/14 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre ^

12/16 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater ^

12/17 – Stockton, CA Bob Hope Theatre ^

12/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre ^

12/20 – Palm Desert, CA @ McCallum Theatre ^

* = w/ The Stray Cats

# = w/ Rockabilly Riot! Tour

^ = w/ Christmas Rocks! Tour