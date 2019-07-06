Guitar sales surge after The Cure’s Glastonbury set

The Cure, photo by Debi Del Grande

The Cure has long been the source of great comfort in moments of distress. Who knew they were also incredible salesmen? According to a new report by The National, an Edinburgh guitar retailer credits Robert Smith and co. for a recent swell in guitar sales.

guitarguitar insists that sales for their six-strings jumped 16% in sales following The Cure’s recent headlining set at Glastonbury. What’s more, their online site saw a 20% boost in sales from visitors aged 18 to 24. And they say rock is dead. Pft.



So, what? Couldn’t this just be a coincidence? Not exactly. The report also suggests that website searches for Schecter Guitars, aka those used by Smith and his goth pal Simon Gallup, went up by 55% after The Cure conquered Worthy Farm.

(Read: The Cure’s 10 Best Deep Cuts)

“The world is a very different place from what it was when the first Glastonbury Festival took place in 1970,” said guitarguitar co-founder Graham Bell. “But 49 years later it’s amazing to see that people continue to be inspired by their musical heroes and it makes us proud that we’re able to give them everything they need to emulate their favourite musicians.”

In related news, The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London hits theaters next week on July 11th. That’s not all, though. They’re also finishing a new record that’s expected before the end of the year; launching their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, on August 31st; and performing at Austin City Limits and a number of European festivals. Find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.