The Cure - Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London

The Cure’s long-teased concert film, The Cure – Anniversary 1978-2018 Live in Hyde Park London, finally hits theaters worldwide this week. Ahead of its July 11th theatrical debut, we have an exclusive clip of Robert Smith and co. performing their classic smash “Just Like Heaven”.

As you can see below, the whole scene at Hyde Park certainly lived up to the song’s title. With the sun nestling in the horizon, it’s hard not to feel like Smith as he closes his eyes and lets the feelings wash over him. Christ, Thursday can’t come soon enough.



Directed by longtime collaborator Tim Pope, the concert film captures last summer’s 40th anniversary show, which featured a career-spanning set of 29 hits, deep cuts, and fan favorites. The film will be presented in 4K with 5:1 surround sound mixed at Abbey Road. If this teaser clip leaves you hungry for more (and it should), clear your Thursday evening and find a screening near you here.

Head into the park now by watching the “Just Like Heaven” snippet below.

In related news, The Cure is currently finishing a new record that’s expected out before the end of the year. They’ll also launch their own festival, Pasadena Daydream, in Pasadena, California on August 31st, in addition to their appearances at Austin City Limits and a number of European festival. Find tickets to all their upcoming gigs here.