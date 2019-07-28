Menu
The Deplorable Choir makes national TV debut on FOX News

We are doomed

on July 28, 2019, 12:52pm
Following Skillet’s headlining appearance on Fox and Friends’ “All American Summer Concert Series” on Friday, FOX News continued to dip its toe into the ultra-strange right-wing music scene by welcoming The Deplorable Choir to its airwaves on Saturday night.

The all-female trio first went viral after they were filmed performing outside a MAGA rally earlier this month, leading to their national TV debut on Watters’ World.

You know in The Handmaid’s Tale how everyone becomes infertile? This is what caused it.

