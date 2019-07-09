The Upside Down in Stranger Things 2

With Stranger Things 3 now behind them, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are already hard at work on the fourth season. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, the two brothers teased of things to come, specifically more “portals” to take us out of Hawkins, Indiana.

“We have the big broad strokes,” Ross said. “It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, like we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”



“Different” is something most fans have already ascribed to Season Three, what with the summer season, all of those pesky Russians, and the expansion of the Hawkins ensemble. Perhaps they plan to go smaller? Not exactly.

“I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale [or] in terms of special effects,” Matt added, “but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins.”

When it comes to “portals”, the rifts that lead to the Upside Down come to mind. Yet it’s quite possible that the Duffers may be alluding to something even bigger, perhaps the idea of time travel as some have begun speculating in the wake of that post-credits scene.

“Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon, is a tease,” Matt added, sending fans into a fit. “That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

Given that it took nearly two years for Stranger Things 3, we likely won’t have any answers for quite some time. What’s more, new rumors suggest the fourth run may its last, and if that’s the case, the Duffers will probably want to take their time making it perfect.

Still, we’re hoping it all ends at Enzos.

