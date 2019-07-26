The Highwomen, photo by Alysse Gafkjen

This weekend, The Highwomen will make their debut at the Newport Folk Festival. As their first-ever performance draws closer, the country supergroup featuring Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris, and Amanda Shires has been previewing tracks from their self-titled debut album. On the heels of last week’s lead single “Redesigning Women”, the group has released a new track titled “Crowded Table”.

“Crowded Table” was written by Carlile, Hemby, and fellow country and folk star Lori McKenna. Much like their first tune, a highlight of the track comes in the quartet’s tight harmonies, with the group leaning into their characteristic country twang.



You can listen to the latest from the Highwomen below.

The Highwomen is due out on September 6th via Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. In addition to the group’s core lineup, the record boasts cameos from Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell, plus songwriting contributions from Miranda Lambert and Ray LaMontagne. You can pre-order the collection here.