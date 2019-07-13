First teaser trailer for Blumhouse’s The Hunt captures a most dangerous game: Watch

Blumhouse has shared the first trailer for The Hunt. Co-written by Damon Lindelof (The Leftovers, Lost) and directed by Craig Zobel (Z for Zachariah, Compliance), the film features a bunch of your favorite stars in a redux of 1932’s The Most Dangerous Game.

On board for this game is Emma Roberts, Justin Hartley, Hilary Swank, Glenn Howerton, Ike Barinholtz, Betty Gilpin, and Amy Madigan. Given Lindelof’s involvement, who co-wrote it with Nick Cuse, one can expect all sorts of macabre twists and turns.



Here’s the logline:

Twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are, or how they got there. They don’t know they’ve been chosen… for a very specific purpose … The Hunt. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a group of globalist elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal (Betty Gilpin, GLOW), knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman (two-time Oscar® winner Hilary Swank) at the center of it all.

Watch the trailer below and prepare to be hunted on September 27th.