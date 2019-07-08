Big Lebowski spinoff, The Jesus Rolls, to hit theaters in early 2020

John Turturro as Jesus Quintana

John Turturro’s Big Lebowski spin-off film has found a distributor in anticipation of an early 2020 theatrical release.

Variety reports that Screen Media has purchased the rights to the film, which is officially titled, The Jesus Rolls. (Its previous working title was Going Places.)



As previously reported, the film is based around Turturro’s Big Lebowski character Jesus Quintana. Turturro wrote, directed, and stars in the film alongside Bobby Cannavale and Audrey Tautou. Other cast members include Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson.

Turturro got the idea for the film while working on an English-language adaptation of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 French erotic comedy Les Valseuses. As told Screen Daily back in 2016, while writing the adapted screenplay, he kept being reminded of Quintana. “I started playing around with it and I thought we could be onto something with his irony and the irreverence of the character,” he explained.

A previously released plot synopsis describes The Jesus Rolls as a film about “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds.”

“It’s a bit of a racy movie,” Turturro elaborated in an interview with The Independent earlier this year. “It shows how stupid men are. That’s what the movie is kinda about – the women are the stronger, more together characters. I had to tweak it a little bit but now I feel really good about it. It’s basically an exploration of Jesus getting out of jail [after being framed as a pedophile]. It’s a comedy but a very human comedy.”

Turturro made The Jesus Rolls with the full support of Big Lebowski directors Joel and Ethan Coen. “They’re my friends, close friends, and were supportive when I said I wanna explore this character more,” he said. “They said, you gotta do it cause we’re not doing it! If I have something to show, I show it to them if they’re around.”