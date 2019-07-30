The Kinks announce 50th anniversary reissue of Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire

The Kinks (1969)

Amidst rumors a reunion album, The Kinks have announced a 50th anniversary reissue of their seventh studio album, Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire.

Due out October 25th, the deluxe set a remastered version of the original album in both mono and stereo, as well as over 30 previously unreleased tracks.



Highlighting the cache of unreleased material are tracks a proposed Dave Davies solo album that was started during the sessions for Arthur, but which was ultimately scrapped. The set also includes a Ray Davies compiled medley of unreleased demo tracks, two new recordings from Ray Davies with The Doo Wop Choir, and new Ray Davies remixes of “Australia” and “Shangri-La”, amongst other recordings.

Below, you can hear the previously unreleased track “The Future”:

Arthur Or The Decline And Fall Of The British Empire Box Set Tracklist:

DISC ONE

ORIGINAL STEREO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

01. Victoria (Stereo)

02. Yes Sir, No Sir (Stereo)

03. Some Mother’s Son (Stereo)

04. Drivin’ (Stereo)

05. Brainwashed (Stereo)

06. Australia (Stereo)

07. Shangri-La (Stereo)

08. Mr. Churchill Says (Stereo)

09. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Stereo)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Stereo)

11. Nothing To Say (Stereo)

12. Arthur (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Stereo)

14. Victoria (Alternate Stereo Mix)

15. Yes Sir, No Sir (Alternate Stereo Mix)

16. Drivin’ (Alternate Stereo Mix)

17. Brainwashed (Alternate Stereo Mix)

18. Australia (Alternate Stereo Mix)

19. Shangri-La (Alternate Stereo Mix)

DISC TWO

ORIGINAL MONO ALBUM, 2019 REMASTER

01. Victoria (Mono)

02. Yes Sir, No Sir (Mono)

03. Some Mother’s Son (Mono)

04. Drivin’ (Mono)

05. Brainwashed (Mono)

06. Australia (Mono)

07. Shangri-La (Mono)

08. Mr. Churchill Says (Mono)

09. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Mono)

10. Young And Innocent Days (Mono)

11. Nothing To Say (Mono)

12. Arthur (Mono)

Bonus Tracks

13. Plastic Man (Mono)

14. King Kong (Mono)

15. Victoria (Alternate Mono Mix)

16. Australia (Alternate Mono Acetate Mix)

17. Shangri-La (Alternate Mono Mix)

18. She’s Bought A Hat Like Princess Marina (Alternate Mono Mix)

19. Australia (Australian Mono Single Mix/Edit)

DISC THREE

THE GREAT LOST DAVE DAVIES ALBUM PLUS

01. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Stereo)

02. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Stereo)

03. Hold My Hand (Stereo)

04. Do You Wish To Be A Man? (Stereo)

05. Are You Ready? (Stereo)

06. Creeping Jean (Stereo)

07. I’m Crying (Stereo)

08. Lincoln County (Stereo)

09. Mr. Shoemaker’s Daughter (Stereo)

10. Mr. Reporter (Stereo)

11. Groovy Movies (Stereo)

12. There Is No Life Without Love (Stereo)

Bonus Tracks

13. Lincoln County (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

14. There Is No Life Without Love (Mono)

15. Hold My Hand (Mono)

16. Creeping Jean (Mono Single Mix/Edit)

17. Mindless Child Of Motherhood (Mono)

18. This Man He Weeps Tonight (Mono)

19. Mr. Shoemaker’s Daughter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

20. Mr. Reporter (Alternate Stereo Mix)

21. Groovy Movies (Alternate Stereo Mix)

22. Lincoln County (Acoustic Mix)

23. Hold My Hand (Alternate Take)

DISC FOUR

DEMOS, REHEARSALS, BBC & REMIXES

Part 1

01. Arthur’s Journey (Introduction)

02. Australia (2019 Mix)

03. Home Demos Medley, 1969: Arthur / Victoria / Some Mother’s Son / Drivin’ /

Brainwashed / Mr. Churchill Says (TV Premix)

Part 2

04. Shangri-La (2019 Mix)

05. My Big Sister (Theatrical Version)

06. Stevenage (Theatrical Version)

07. Space (Theatrical Version) (Full Version)

08. The Future (Doo-Wop Version)

09. Arthur (Doo-Wop Version)

Part 3

10. The Virgin Soldiers March

11. Soldiers Coming Home (Instrumental)

12. King Kong (BBC Mix)

13. Victoria (Ray Davies & Band With The DR Symphony & Vocal Ensemble) (Stereo)

14. Arthur (BBC Mix)