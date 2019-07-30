The Lighthouse trailer pairs Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe for a murky horror tale: Watch

A24 has shared the riveting first trailer for The Lighthouse. Directed by Robert Eggers, the long-awaited follow-up to his incredible 2016 debut The Witch stars Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe and spins a murky, fantastical horror tale.

There’s not much out there unless you go digging for spoilers, and who the hell wants to do that? Just know that Pattinson and Dafoe play two lighthouse keepers in a remote and mysterious New England island circa the 1890s.



Watch below.

The Lighthouse hits theaters on October 18th.