The Messthetics announce new album, Anthropocosmic Nest, share “Better Wings”: Stream

The Messthetics

Last year, Fugazi bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty formed a new band called The Messthetics. Rounded out by DC guitarist Anthony Pirog, they released their self-titled debut just a few short months later. Now, the three-piece is prepping a follow-up record in Anthropocosmic Nest.

The band’s sophomore effort is due out September 6th through Dischord Records. It spans 11 tracks altogether, including titles like “Drop Foot”, “The Assignment”, and “Because the Mountain Says So”. According to a statement, the LP was recorded earlier this year at the trio’s practice space.



As a first teaser, The Messthetics are letting loose opening track, “Better Wings”. The five-minute offering is a colliding of worlds, wavering between winding, melodic guitars and more forceful, punctuating moments.

Hear it down below.

Anthropocosmic Nest is available for pre-order. The Messthetics will promote the new album with a summer North American tour that also features sets at Hopscotch Music Festival and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Anthropocosmic Nest Artwork:

Anthropocosmic Nest Tracklist:

01. Better Wings

02. Drop Foot

03. Section 9

04. Scrawler

05. The Assignment

06. Pay Dust

07. Pacifica

08. Because the Mountain Says So

09. Insect Conference

10. La Lontra

11. Touch Earth Touch Sky

The Messthetics 2019 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

07/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool

07/13 – Portland, ME @ Space

07/14 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

07/15 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

07/16 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa

07/17 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club

07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

07/19 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar

07/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Club

07/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Yacht Club

09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/06 – Urbana, IL @ Center for the Performing Arts

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC

09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival