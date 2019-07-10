The Messthetics announce new album, Anthropocosmic Nest, share “Better Wings”: Stream

Last year, Fugazi bassist Joe Lally and drummer Brendan Canty formed a new band called The Messthetics. Rounded out by DC guitarist Anthony Pirog, they released their self-titled debut just a few short months later. Now, the three-piece is prepping a follow-up record in Anthropocosmic Nest.
The band’s sophomore effort is due out September 6th through Dischord Records. It spans 11 tracks altogether, including titles like “Drop Foot”, “The Assignment”, and “Because the Mountain Says So”. According to a statement, the LP was recorded earlier this year at the trio’s practice space.
As a first teaser, The Messthetics are letting loose opening track, “Better Wings”. The five-minute offering is a colliding of worlds, wavering between winding, melodic guitars and more forceful, punctuating moments.
Hear it down below.
Anthropocosmic Nest is available for pre-order. The Messthetics will promote the new album with a summer North American tour that also features sets at Hopscotch Music Festival and Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Anthropocosmic Nest Artwork:
Anthropocosmic Nest Tracklist:
01. Better Wings
02. Drop Foot
03. Section 9
04. Scrawler
05. The Assignment
06. Pay Dust
07. Pacifica
08. Because the Mountain Says So
09. Insect Conference
10. La Lontra
11. Touch Earth Touch Sky
The Messthetics 2019 Tour Dates:
07/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
07/11 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
07/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Union Pool
07/13 – Portland, ME @ Space
07/14 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
07/15 – Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room
07/16 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rosa
07/17 – Ottawa, ON @ The 27 Club
07/18 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
07/19 – Rochester, NY @ The Bug Jar
07/20 – Woodstock, NY @ Colony Club
07/21 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Park Yacht Club
09/05 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/06 – Urbana, IL @ Center for the Performing Arts
09/19 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/20 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street OKC
09/21 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links
09/22 – Houston, TX @ The Satellite
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
09/27 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival