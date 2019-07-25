The Offspring finishing up 10th studio album

The Offspring and Bob Rock studio shot

The Offspring are wrapping up work on their 10th album, according to a new press release from the veteran punk rockers.

While no exact release date was given, the album will mark The Offspring’s first LP since 2012’s Days Go By, and the band’s third straight album helmed by producer Bob Rock, who famously produced Metallica’s “Black Album”.



“We’ve had an amazing time in the studio with Bob,” said frontman Dexter Holland in the press release. “We have history with him — he knows what works for us and how to get the best out of us. Save for a few small things, we’re pretty much wrapped and excited to get these tunes out there. We have a lot of really fast stuff on there, plus a couple of things that you might not really expect from us.”

Guitarist Noodles added, “People keep asking me what it sounds like and I say, it sounds like…us. It’s all there — the melody, the powerful drums, bass and guitar. We dig it. You’ll dig it.”

(Buy: Tickets to The Offspring’s Upcoming Shows)

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album, Smash, which has sold more than 10 million copies and yielded the hits “Come Out and Play”, “Self Esteem”, and more.

The Offspring kick off a European tour tonight (July 25th) in Helsinki, Finland, and will play a few North American festival dates in September. See their full itinerary here, and pick up tickets here.