The Raconteurs have added new fall tour dates in support of their comeback album, Help Us Stranger.
The Nashville rock quartet consisting of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler will play headlining shows in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, New Orleans, Birmingham, and St. Augustine throughout October and November. Afterward, they’ll head to Mexico and Latin America for a few additional shows.
The Raconteurs are smack dab in the middle of a summer run of shows running through the middle of September. See their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
In related news, White recently threw his support behind Greta Van Fleet, Twenty One Pilots, and “Old Town Road”.
The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:
07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center
07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
07/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield
07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium
08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
08/23 – Florence, AL @ Billy Reid Shindig
08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
09/05 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroo
09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre
09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
09/14-15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/21 – Lemoore, CA @ Freshwater Pro
10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/05 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
10/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre
10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/20 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival
11/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore
11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
11/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp
11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop Festival
11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex
11/13 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo
11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
11/16 – Granjas, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital