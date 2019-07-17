The Raconteurs

The Raconteurs have added new fall tour dates in support of their comeback album, Help Us Stranger.

The Nashville rock quartet consisting of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler will play headlining shows in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, New Orleans, Birmingham, and St. Augustine throughout October and November. Afterward, they’ll head to Mexico and Latin America for a few additional shows.



The Raconteurs are smack dab in the middle of a summer run of shows running through the middle of September. See their complete itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

In related news, White recently threw his support behind Greta Van Fleet, Twenty One Pilots, and “Old Town Road”.

The Raconteurs 2019 Tour Dates:

07/18 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater at CenturyLink Field Events Center

07/19 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

07/21 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

07/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

07/26 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

07/27 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

07/28 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

08/10 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

08/11 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Civic Auditorium

08/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

08/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/15 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

08/16 – Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

08/20 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

08/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

08/23 – Florence, AL @ Billy Reid Shindig

08/29 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

08/31 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

09/03 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

09/05 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroo

09/06 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

09/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

09/09 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/10 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/12 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre

09/13 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

09/14-15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/21 – Lemoore, CA @ Freshwater Pro

10/04 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/05 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

10/06 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

10/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/16 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

10/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre

10/18 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/20 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Music Festival

11/07 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore

11/08 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre

11/09 – St. Augustine, FL @ The Amp

11/10 – Miami, FL @ Miami Beach Pop Festival

11/12 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Teatro Gran Rex

11/13 – Santiago, CL @ Teatro Coliseo

11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

11/16 – Granjas, MX @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

11/17 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital