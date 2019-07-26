The Ranconteurs perform “Somedays” and “Don’t Bother Be” on Kimmel: Watch

The Raconteurs on Kimmel

Last month, The Raconteurs made their long-awaited comeback with their first new album in 11 years, Help Us Stranger. On Thursday night, Jack White and company paused the California leg of their supporting tour to make a late-night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They showcased a pair of tracks in “Somedays (I Don’t Feel Like Trying)” and “Don’t Bother Me”, and you can catch the replay below.

The Raconteur’s extensive US tour continues until mid-October. You can get your tickets here.



Earlier this week, White appeared on Josh Homme’s Alligator Hour radio show.