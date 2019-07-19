The Replacements will release a new box set titled Dead Man’s Pop. Due out September 27th, the four-disc collection compiles all the rough mixes and alternate takes that comprise their cruelly underrated sixth studio album, 1989’s Don’t Tell a Soul.

Produced by Matt Wallace and mixed by Chris Lod-Alge, the first disc features Wallace’s mixes, while the second disc features all the recordings that took place in 1988 with producer Tony Berg at Bearsville Studio in Upstate New York. The last two discs, however, include a live recording of the band’s June 2nd, 1989 show at University of Wisconsin.



News of the release follows a series of teases by the band. On Wednesday, they shared a photo of Ampex reels, and today, they dropped Don’t Tell a Soul-era portraits of Paul Westerberg and Tommy Stinson, all pointing to a July 23rd announcement.

Said announcement was ultimately botched by an Amazon UK listing that BrooklynVegan discovered. Whether or not there’s more behind the release — perhaps some shows? (eh, probably not) — we’ll have to see come July 23rd.

In the meantime, consult the tracklist below and revisit Don’t Tell a Soul after.

Dead Man’s Pop Tracklist:

Disc 1

01. Talent Show (Matt Wallace Mix)

02. I’ll Be You (Matt Wallace Mix)

03. We’ll Inherit the Earth (Matt Wallace Mix)

04. Achin’ to Be (Matt Wallace Mix)

05. Darlin’ One (Matt Wallace Mix)

06. Back to Back (Matt Wallace Mix)

07. I Won’t (Matt Wallace Mix)

08. Asking Me Lies (Matt Wallace Mix)

09. They’re Blind (Matt Wallace Mix)

10. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Matt Wallace Mix)

11. Rock ‘n’ Roll Ghost (Matt Wallace Mix)

Disc 2

01. Portland (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

02. Achin’ To Be (Bearsville Version)

03. I’ll Be You (Bearsville Version)

04. Wake Up (Alternate Mix) [Bearsville Version]

05. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Bearsville Version)

06. Last Thing In The World

07. They’re Blind (Bearsville Version)

08. Rock ‘N’ Roll Ghost (Bearsville Version)

09. Darlin’ One (Bearsville Version)

10. Talent Show (Demo Version)

11. Dance On My Planet

12. We Know The Night (Alternate Outtake)

13. Ought To Get Love (Alternate Mix)

14. Gudbuy t’Jane (Outtake)

15. Lowdown Monkey Blues (feat. Tom Waits)

16. If Only You Were Lonely (feat. Tom Waits)

17. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Rehearsal]

18. We Know The Night (feat. Tom Waits) [Full Band Version]

19. I Can Help (feat. Tom Waits)

20. Date To Church (Matt Wallace Remix)

Disc 3

01. Alex Chilton (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. Talent Show (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Back To Back (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Don’t Know (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. The Ledge (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. Waitress In The Sky (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Anywhere’s Better Than Here (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Nightclub Jitters (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Cruella De Ville (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Achin’ To Be (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Asking Me Lies (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Bastards Of Young (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Answering Machine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Little Mascara (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

15. I’ll Be You (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

Disc 4

01. Darlin’ One (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

02. I Will Dare (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

03. Another Girl, Another Planet (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

04. I Won’t (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

05. Unsatisfied (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

06. We’ll Inherit The Earth (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

07. Can’t Hardly Wait (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

08. Color Me Impressed (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

09. Born To Lose (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

10. Never Mind (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

11. Here Comes A Regular (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

12. Valentine (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

13. Left Of The Dial (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)

14. Black Diamond (Live at University Of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, WI, 6/2/1989)