The trailer for Cats is a trippy, catnip-fueled nightmare: Watch

Taylor Swift in Cats

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first look at its upcoming theatrical adaption of Cats. Director Tom Hopper (Les Misérables) has brought Andrew Lloyd Weber’s legendary musical to the silver screen with an all-star cast led by Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden.

As a behind the scenes featurette reveals, Hopper shot the film on oversized sets so that the human cast would appear the size of cats. He then filmed the actors using stop-motion technology and added fur digitally to create “the most perfect covering of fur” (those are his words, not mine).



The end result? A trippy, catnip-fueled nightmare that won’t do much to increase feline adoptions. But, hey, Taylor wants an Oscar, so here we are.

Watch the newly unveiled first trailer and featurette below.

Cats is in theaters December 20th, 2019.