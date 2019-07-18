Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

The trailer for Cats is a trippy, catnip-fueled nightmare: Watch

Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Idris Elba star in this bizarre theatrical remake of Andrew Lloyd Weber's Broadway musical

by
on July 18, 2019, 5:25pm
0 comments
Taylor Swift in Cats
Taylor Swift in Cats

Universal Pictures has unveiled the first look at its upcoming theatrical adaption of Cats. Director Tom Hopper (Les Misérables) has brought Andrew Lloyd Weber’s legendary musical to the silver screen with an all-star cast led by Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Rebel Wilson, and James Corden.

As a behind the scenes featurette reveals, Hopper shot the film on oversized sets so that the human cast would appear the size of cats. He then filmed the actors using stop-motion technology and added fur digitally to create “the most perfect covering of fur” (those are his words, not mine).

The end result? A trippy, catnip-fueled nightmare that won’t do much to increase feline adoptions. But, hey, Taylor wants an Oscar, so here we are.

Watch the newly unveiled first trailer and featurette below.

Cats is in theaters December 20th, 2019.

Previous Story
Ex-Sepultura drummer Iggor Cavalera’s new band Petbrick announces debut album and shares lead single: Stream
Next Story
BROCKHAMPTON announce new album Ginger, due out next month
No comments