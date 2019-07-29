A new Thom Yorke song called “Daily Battles” will appear in Edward Norton’s upcoming crime drama, Motherless Brooklyn.

Norton, who serves as writer, director, and lead star in the new film, specifically recruited Yorke’s musical talents. “I wanted Thom to write an old-world melancholy ballad, and I wanted his voice to be the properties for [Norton’s character] Lionel’s voice,” he explained to Rolling Stone. Set in the 1950s, Motherless Brooklyn follows private detective Lionel who is tasked with solving the murder of his mentor.



“It’s so instantly heartbreaking and evocative of so many of the themes to the movie without being overly specific to them,” Norton commented on Yorke’s track, “but so much so, I thought the idea of daily battles that everyone is fighting, that you’re trying to rise up and out of.”

“Daily Battles” features additional contributions from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist and fellow Atoms of Peace member Flea. The film will also include an alternate rendition of Yorke’s “Daily Battles” helmed by jazz virtuoso Wynton Marsalis. Both versions will also be pressed for release on a split 7-inch.

Motherless Brooklyn, which also stars Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Alec Baldwin, and Leslie Mann, hits theaters November 1st.

Yorke and Norton are hardly strangers. Norton has been a longtime Radiohead fan and the band previously contributed to his score for Stone.

The Radiohead frontman recently celebrated the release of his third solo album, ANIMA, for which he recruited director Paul Thomas Anderson to create a companion film. Last year, Yorke issued his his first-ever film score for Suspiria.

Revisit a trailer for Yorke’s ANIMA film below.