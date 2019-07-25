Thurston Moore announces “Spirit Counsel Tour”

Thurston Moore is on track to release a new album called Spirit Counsel later this summer. In support, the Sonic Youth co-founder has lined up a tour that will bring him to both sides of the Atlantic.
The fall trek begins in October and runs through mid-December. Moore will first visit the UK and Europe, hitting cities such as Glasgow, London, Paris, Prague, and Munich. The “Spirit Counsel Tour” then continues with a series of American shows in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.
(Read: Sonic Youth’s Daydream Nation Became a Guiding Light for Fearless Artists)
Spirit Counsel arrives International Peace Day (September 21st) through Moore’s own Daydream Library Series label. Credited under The Thurston Moore Group, it’s said to feature “epic instrumental pieces” dedicated to folks like Alice Coltrane and Moore’s own late teenage mentor Glenn Branca. There’s also a song called “Galaxies” highlighted by 12 musicians playing 12-string electric guitars.
Check out the experimental rocker’s full “Spirit Counsel Tour” schedule below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 26th, and can be purchased here.
Thurston Moore 2019 Tour Dates:
10/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside
10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand
10/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/18 – Stoke, UK @ Sugarmill
10/19 – London, UK @ ULU
10/20 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
10/22 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
10/23 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspun
10/26 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
10/27 – Munich, DE @ Strom
10/28 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
10/30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett
12/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
12/04 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom
12/05 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle
12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle