Thurston Moore announces “Spirit Counsel Tour”

Thurston Moore, photo by Lior Phillips

Thurston Moore is on track to release a new album called Spirit Counsel later this summer. In support, the Sonic Youth co-founder has lined up a tour that will bring him to both sides of the Atlantic.

The fall trek begins in October and runs through mid-December. Moore will first visit the UK and Europe, hitting cities such as Glasgow, London, Paris, Prague, and Munich. The “Spirit Counsel Tour” then continues with a series of American shows in Boston, New York, Philadelphia, and Chicago.



Spirit Counsel arrives International Peace Day (September 21st) through Moore’s own Daydream Library Series label. Credited under The Thurston Moore Group, it’s said to feature “epic instrumental pieces” dedicated to folks like Alice Coltrane and Moore’s own late teenage mentor Glenn Branca. There’s also a song called “Galaxies” highlighted by 12 musicians playing 12-string electric guitars.

Check out the experimental rocker’s full “Spirit Counsel Tour” schedule below. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, July 26th, and can be purchased here.

Thurston Moore 2019 Tour Dates:

10/14 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Riverside

10/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

10/15 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/18 – Stoke, UK @ Sugarmill

10/19 – London, UK @ ULU

10/20 – Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

10/22 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

10/23 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

10/24 – Hamburg, DE @ Grunspun

10/26 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/27 – Munich, DE @ Strom

10/28 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

10/30 – Frankfurt, DE @ Das Bett

12/03 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

12/04 – Boston, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

12/05 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

12/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

12/08 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle