The Toronto International Film Festival has announced its preliminary 2019 lineup. Set to kick off on September 5th, this year’s sprawling ensemble of films include some of the most highly anticipated features of the season, including a handful of genuine surprises.

Among the many highlights include Todd Phillip’s Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Marielle Heller’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, Steven Soderbergh’s Panama Papers thriller The Laundromat, and Rian Johnson’s star-studded Knives Out.



That’s just the tip of the free-floating, awards season iceberg: Elsewhere on the lineup, Noah Baumbach returns with Marriage Story, Taika Waititi debuts Jojo Rabbit, James Mangold revs up Ford v Ferrari, and Cardi B’s Hustlers brings the heat.

That’s all without mentioning Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s civil rights drama Just Mercy, Bruce Springsteen’s performance film Western Stars, Edward Norton’s passion project Motherless Brooklyn, and the Safdie Brothers’ Uncut Gems.

“Some of the year’s biggest films will land in Toronto this September,” said Bailey, Co-Head and Artistic Director of TIFF. “We’re thrilled to unveil Galas and Special Presentations that bring the brightest lights in film to our Festival audience. Our new programming team has been hard at work for months to deliver the compelling stories, acclaimed filmmakers, and top onscreen talent that mark our two highest-profile sections.”

“I’m delighted to step into my first Festival as TIFF Co-Head to such a powerful slate of films,” said Vicente, Co-Head and Executive Director of TIFF. “Fast-paced, boundary-pushing, satirical — this lineup has films representing every corner of the cinematic landscape on top of a strong number of World Premieres. It’s a pleasure to be able to share these films with audiences for the first time.”

Consult the full lineup below and stay tuned for more coverage on Consequence of Sound.

GALAS 2019

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Marielle Heller | USA

World Premiere

Abominable Jill Culton | USA

World Premiere

American Woman Semi Chellas | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Blackbird Roger Michell | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Clemency Chinonye Chukwu | USA

International Premiere

Ford v Ferrari James Mangold | USA

Canadian Premiere

The Goldfinch John Crowley | USA

World Premiere

Harriet Kasi Lemmons | USA

World Premiere

Hustlers Lorene Scafaria | USA

World Premiere

Joker Todd Phillips | USA

North American Premiere

Just Mercy Destin Daniel Cretton | USA

World Premiere

*Opening Night Film*

Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band Daniel Roher | Canada

World Premiere

Ordinary Love Lisa Barros D’Sa, Glenn Leyburn | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Closing Night Film*

Radioactive Marjane Satrapi | United Kingdom

World Premiere

The Sky Is Pink Shonali Bose | India

World Premiere

The Song of Names François Girard | Canada

World Premiere

True History of the Kelly Gang Justin Kurzel | Australia

World Premiere

Western Stars Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen | USA

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2019

A Herdade Tiago Guedes | Portugal

North American Premiere

Bad Education Cory Finley | USA

World Premiere

Coming Home Again Wayne Wang | USA/South Korea

World Premiere

Dolemite Is My Name Craig Brewer | USA

World Premiere

Ema Pablo Larraín | Chile

North American Premiere

Endings, Beginnings Drake Doremus | USA

World Premiere

Frankie Ira Sachs | France/Portugal

North American Premiere

The Friend Gabriela Cowperthwaite | USA

World Premiere

Greed Michael Winterbottom | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Guest of Honour Atom Egoyan | Canada

North American Premiere

Heroic Losers (La odisea de los giles) Sebastian Borensztein | Argentina/Spain

International Premiere

Honey Boy Alma Har’el | USA

International Premiere

Hope Gap William Nicholson | United Kingdom

World Premiere

How to Build a Girl Coky Giedroyc | United Kingdom

World Premiere

*Opening Special Presentations Film*

I Am Woman Unjoo Moon | Australia

World Premiere

Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi | USA

World Premiere

Judy Rupert Goold | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

Knives Out Rian Johnson | USA

World Premiere

La Belle Époque Nicolas Bedos | France

North American Premiere

The Laundromat Steven Soderbergh | USA

North American Premiere

The Lighthouse Robert Eggers | USA

North American Premiere

Marriage Story Noah Baumbach | USA

Canadian Premiere

Military Wives Peter Cattaneo | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Motherless Brooklyn Edward Norton | USA

International Premiere

No.7 Cherry Lane Yonfan | Hong Kong

North American Premiere

The Other Lamb Malgorzata Szumowska | Belgium/Ireland/USA

World Premiere

Pain and Glory Pedro Almodóvar | Spain

Canadian Premiere

The Painted Bird Václav Marhoul | Czech Republic/Ukraine/Slovakia

North American Premiere

Parasite (Gisaengchung) Bong Joon-ho | South Korea

Canadian Premiere

Pelican Blood (Pelikanblut) Katrin Gebbe | Germany/Bulgaria

North American Premiere

The Personal History of David Copperfield Armando Iannucci | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Portrait de la jeune fille en feu) Céline Sciamma | France

Canadian Premiere

The Report Scott Z. Burns | USA

International Premiere

Saturday Fiction (Lan Xin Da Ju Yuan) Lou Ye | China

North American Premiere

The Two Popes Fernando Meirelles | USA/United Kingdom/Italy/Argentina

Canadian Premiere

Uncut Gems Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie | USA

International Premiere

Weathering With You Makoto Shinkai | Japan

North American Premiere

While at War (Mientras Dure La Guerra) Alejandro Amenábar | Spain/Argentina

World Premiere