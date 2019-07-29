Tigers Are Not Afraid trailer finds a horror fable amidst Mexico’s vicious drug wars: Watch

Shudder has shared a new trailer for Tigers Are Not Afraid. Written and directed by Issa López, the “haunting horror fairytale” is one of the most anticipated films this year, drawing praise from Neil Gaiman, Stephen King, and Guillermo del Toro.

The film follows three orphans attempting to survive the ensuing drug war in Mexico, all while being chased by ghosts. At their disposal, however, are three magical wishes which may or may not change their life for the better.



Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the full synopsis:

A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars, TIGERS ARE NOT AFRAID follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents. Filmmaker Issa López creates a world that recalls the early films of Guillermo del Toro, imbued with her own gritty urban spin on magical realism to conjure a wholly unique experience that audiences will not soon forget.

Tigers Are Not Afraid hits theaters on August 23rd.