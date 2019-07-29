Menu
Tool’s back catalog coming to streaming services this Friday

The announcement comes ahead of the band's first new album in 13 years

on July 29, 2019, 4:38pm
Tool’s entire back catalog will finally be available on digital streaming services beginning Friday, August 2nd.

Previously, the band’s music was only available on CD and vinyl. This will mark the first time their four past studio albums — 1993’s Undertow, 1996’s Ænima, 2001’s Lateralus, and 2006’s 10,000 Days — can be streamed digitally.

The announcement comes ahead of Tool’s first new album in 13 years, which is due out on August 30th. Just moments ago, the band confirmed the album’s title: Fear Inoculum.

