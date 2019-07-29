Tool’s new album is called Fear Inoculum

Tool's new album, Fear Incoulum, is out August 30th

We finally have a name for Tool’s long-awaited new album: Fear Inoculum.

Due out August 30th, Fear Inoculum marks Tool’s fifth studio album to date and first since 2006’s 10,000 Days.



A tracklist for the album has not yet been unveiled, but the band debuted two new songs — “Descending” and “Invincible” — during their most recent US tour.

In addition to revealing the album’s title, today Tool confirmed that their entire back catalog will be available on digital streaming services for the first time beginning Friday, August 2nd.