Tom Cruise takes flight in first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick: Watch

Top Gun: Maverick trailer

Tom Cruise is back in the cockpit, as Paramount Pictures has revealed the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The long-awaited sequel comes 34 years after the beloved original movie. In the interim, it appears Cruise’s Peter “Maverick” Mitchell has flown hard and fast, but somehow managed to stay under the radar of a promotion. From the looks of it, though, he hasn’t forgotten how to gun it to the limit, as the preview is loaded with high-octane flight footage. There isn’t, however, much by way of plot — save for a tease that the iconic volleyball scene may be replaced with a sandy game of football.



Due out June 26th, 2020, the movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy, Oblivion) with a script by Justin Marks (The Jungle Book), Eric Warren Singer (American Hustle), and Peter Craig (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 and 2). While neither appear in the trailer, Val Kilmer is expected back as Iceman and Miles Teller was cast as Goose’s son. Also starring are Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, and Glen Powell

Check out the Top Gun: Maverick trailer below.