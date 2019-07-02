Torche extend 2019 North American tour, release video for “Admission”: Watch

Torche, photo by Dan Almasy

Torche have extended their upcoming North American tour, announcing additional shows in September in support of their forthcoming album, Admission, out July 12th via Relapse. The band also dropped the video for the album’s title track, which can be seen below.

The video was created by Torche’s own Rick Smith and Jonathan Nuñez and is a hazy, strobe-heavy visual feast soundtracked by one of the band’s most dance-y tracks to date, leaning more toward post-punk than the from the sludgy pop of their early material. The track was premiered last week via Billboard, with Nuñez calling it “an extremely important song to us on many levels.”



“Steve has opened the doors to a deep and personal place, lyrically shedding light on his personal life, and I worked hard and diligently to capture the feeling of a song I wrote during trying times,” explained Nuñez, the band’s guitarist and producer of Admission.

He added, “Through the use of effects and various pedals, including a couple of my own line, Nuñez Amps, the feeling of the track took the shape it was destined for. The delays and heavy overdrive are essential to the song and we wanted a video to visually capture what the delays and driven sounds provided sonically.”

Regarding the video, he explained, “With 15 hours, a minimal setup, help from a couple good friends, and our cellphones, the band was able to create a video we are excited about and feel is the perfect visual companion to a song, and record, that has us excited in our sixteenth year as a band as we were when we first started.”

Torche have added a run of September tour dates to their itinerary, beginning with a September 3rd gig in Tallahasee, Florida. The new shows follow a previously announced North American summer trek that sees the band pairing with Baroness for a number of gigs. Get tickets here, and pre-order Admission from Relapse here.

Torche 2019 Tour Dates:

06/15 – Denver, CO @ Electric Funeral Fest IV

06/19 – Calgary, AB @ Sled Island Festival

07/08 – Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

07/09 – Jacksonville, FL @ The Justice Pub

07/10 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

07/11 – Lancaster, PA @ The Chameleon *

07/12 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance *

07/13 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount *

07/14 – Hartford, CT @ Webster Theatre *

07/16 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom *

07/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls *

07/18 – Cleveland, OH @ Now That’s Class

07/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall *

07/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic *

07/21 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe *

07/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

07/23 – Palatine, IL @ Durty Nellies *

07/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

07/25 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

07/26 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room *

07/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

07/28 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room *

07/31 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

08/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts ^

08/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bazaar ^

08/03 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott ^

08/04 – Providence, RI @ The Met ^

08/05 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lane ^

08/06 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Golden Pony #

08/07 – Wilmington, NC @ Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern #

08/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade #

08/09 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza &

08/10 – Miami, FL @ Las Rosa’s (FREE SHOW) #

09/03 – Tallahassee, FL @ The Wilbury !

09/04 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge !

09/05 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room !

09/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street !

09/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister !

09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ 191 Toole !

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom !

09/11 – Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club !

09/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlows !

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios !

09/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue !

09/15 – Seattle, WA @ Highline !

09/16 – Boise, ID @ The Olympic !

09/17 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Diabolical Records !

09/18 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge !

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar !

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ Heavy Mountain

11/01-03 – Gainesville, FL @ The Fest

11/09 – Austin, TX @ Levitation

* = w/ Baroness

^ = w/ Wear Your Wounds

& = w/ Baroness and War on Women

# = w/ Whores.

! = newly announced show