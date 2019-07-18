Tove Lo on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Swedish pop star Tove Lo brought her newest single, “Glad He’s Gone”, to TV last night on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The self-assured breakup song sees her cheering up a friend who just ended a relationship, and live she injected a fresh dose of empowerment and confidence into the song as she danced on the leafy astroturfed stage. Watch a replay of the performance below.

“Glad He’s Gone” comes from Tove Lo’s upcoming fourth album, Sunshine Kitty. While the cover art matches her Colbert performance, Lo has said the title is “a play on pussy power, but it’s a happy, positive way of seeing it.” It’s due for release later this year.

