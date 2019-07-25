Since releasing his Mid90s directorial debut last fall, Jonah Hill has increasingly lent his talents to the music world. He sat behind the camera for Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower” clip featuring Jerry Seinfeld, and now he’s being credited with helming Travis Scott’s new video for “WAKE UP”.

Stylish yet surreal, the visual is done entirely in black and white. Scott himself stars as an apparition-like figure that floats through a mansion full of lifeless bodies.



Check out the Jonah Hill-directed clip for yourself below.

“WAKE UP” is off the rapper’s well-received Astroworld album from 2018. Scott has a series of summer tour dates on the horizon, including festival appearances at Made in America in Philadelphia and Atlanta’s Music Midtown. Grab tickets to all his shows here.