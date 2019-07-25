Trump is totally going to start a war with Sweden over ASAP Rocky, isn’t he?

Donald Trump’s attempts to personally intervene in ASAP Rocky’s legal case in Sweden have thus far been futile. Earlier today, prosectors in Stockholm formally announced their decision to charge the Harlem-born rapper with assault. If convicted, he faces a maximum of two years in prison or a fine based on his daily earnings.

Late last week, Trump personally reached out to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the urging of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian-West. Prime Minister Löfven described their conversation as “certainly positive,” but added: “I [explained] that the Swedish judicial system is independent. In Sweden, everyone is equal before the law, and this includes visitors from other countries.”



Now, after learning of today’s decision to indict ASAP Rocky, Trump took to Twitter to criticize Löfven and his country. “Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States,” Trump wrote. “Give A$AP Rocky his FREEDOM. We do so much for Sweden but it doesn’t seem to work the other way around. Sweden should focus on its real crime problem!”

This is how World War 3 starts, isn’t it?

Very disappointed in Prime Minister Stefan Löfven for being unable to act. Sweden has let our African American Community down in the United States. I watched the tapes of A$AP Rocky, and he was being followed and harassed by troublemakers. Treat Americans fairly! #FreeRocky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2019