Twin Peaks announce new album, Lookout Low, share “Dance Through It”: Stream

Twin Peaks are announcing their fourth studio album and first in three years. Lookout Low arrives on shelves September 13th through Grand Jury.
The upcoming effort is the official follow-up to 2016’s Down in Heaven. It also follows the Chicago outfit’s Sweet ’17 Singles compilation series. According to a statement, Lookout Low is Twin Peaks’ “most deliberate and seamless” LP, and dubbed a “collaborative triumph” thanks to each individual members’ increased involvement in the studio.
After demoing 27 songs, the indie rockers narrowed down the album to 10 songs. Recording took place at Monnow Valley studios in the UK with legendary producer Ethan Johns, known for his work with Paul McCartney and U2.
Accompanying Twin Peaks in the studio was additional drummer Kyle Davis, as well as OHMME’s Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, who both contributed harmonies to a majority of the album.
As a first teaser, the group is sharing “Dance Through It” and its music video, helmed by Ariel Fisher and Léo Schrepel in Berlin. Guitarist Cadien Lake James commented on the single in a statement,
“Writing and arranging ‘Dance Through It’ felt like a dive into and embrace of experimenting with a new palette for us. After having been directly involved in the creation and direction of all of our videos, it felt fitting to allow this song the breath of collaboration in having Ariel Fisher take the helm and run with it.”
Check it out below.
Lookout Low Artwork:
Lookout Low Tracklist:
01. Casey’s Groove
02. Laid in Gold
03. Better Than Stoned
04. Unfamiliar Sun
05. Dance Through It
06. Lookout Low
07. Ferry Song
08. Under A Smile
09. Oh Mama
10. Sunken II
To coincide with the album news, Twin Peaks are expanding their North American tour with a fresh round of October and November dates. Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets here.
Twin Peaks 2019 Tour Dates:
07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach
07/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade
09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
09/21 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt
10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden #
10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub #
10/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #
10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #
10/14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC #
10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire #
10/16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park #
10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #
10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union
10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival
10/30 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room
11/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue
11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
11/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
11/22 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar
11/23 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
12/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (early)
12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (late)
12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
12/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
12/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
12/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
12/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East