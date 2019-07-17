Twin Peaks announce new album, Lookout Low, share “Dance Through It”: Stream

Twin Peaks, photo by Cooper Fox

Twin Peaks are announcing their fourth studio album and first in three years. Lookout Low arrives on shelves September 13th through Grand Jury.

The upcoming effort is the official follow-up to 2016’s Down in Heaven. It also follows the Chicago outfit’s Sweet ’17 Singles compilation series. According to a statement, Lookout Low is Twin Peaks’ “most deliberate and seamless” LP, and dubbed a “collaborative triumph” thanks to each individual members’ increased involvement in the studio.



After demoing 27 songs, the indie rockers narrowed down the album to 10 songs. Recording took place at Monnow Valley studios in the UK with legendary producer Ethan Johns, known for his work with Paul McCartney and U2.

Accompanying Twin Peaks in the studio was additional drummer Kyle Davis, as well as OHMME’s Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham, who both contributed harmonies to a majority of the album.

As a first teaser, the group is sharing “Dance Through It” and its music video, helmed by Ariel Fisher and Léo Schrepel in Berlin. Guitarist Cadien Lake James commented on the single in a statement,

“Writing and arranging ‘Dance Through It’ felt like a dive into and embrace of experimenting with a new palette for us. After having been directly involved in the creation and direction of all of our videos, it felt fitting to allow this song the breath of collaboration in having Ariel Fisher take the helm and run with it.”

Lookout Low Artwork:

Lookout Low Tracklist:

01. Casey’s Groove

02. Laid in Gold

03. Better Than Stoned

04. Unfamiliar Sun

05. Dance Through It

06. Lookout Low

07. Ferry Song

08. Under A Smile

09. Oh Mama

10. Sunken II

To coincide with the album news, Twin Peaks are expanding their North American tour with a fresh round of October and November dates. Check out the full schedule and grab your tickets here.

Twin Peaks 2019 Tour Dates:

07/21 – Toronto, ON @ Echo Beach

07/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

09/12 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

09/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/14 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

09/21 – Moline, IL @ Rust Belt

10/08 – Berlin, DE @ Musik und Frieden #

10/09 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Musikclub #

10/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown #

10/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso #

10/14 – Cologne, DE @ MTC #

10/15 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire #

10/16 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park #

10/18 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club #

10/19 – Oxford, UK @ Ritual Union

10/20 – Cardiff, UK @ SWN Festival

10/30 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

11/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

11/02 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

11/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

11/07 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Venue

11/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

11/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

11/16 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

11/21 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

11/22 – Houston, TX @ Satellite Bar

11/23 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

11/29 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

12/04 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (early)

12/05 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair (late)

12/06 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

12/11 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

12/12 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

12/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

12/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

12/15 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East