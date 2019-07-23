Ty Segall offers tender, stripped-down new song “Ice Plant”: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Kimberley Ross

Garage rocker extraordinaire Ty Segall is about a week away from releasing his new album, First Taste. Following singles “Radio” and “Taste” comes our last preview in “Ice Plant”.

The upcoming LP is described as more introspective compared to previous records and today’s offering is solid proof. A tender and stripped-down cut, it sees Segall looking back on his past with harmony help from new Freedom Band member Shannon Lay. Per a statement,



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

“‘Ice Plant’ is a fever dream reflection of my childhood. . . A past no more. Was very fun to sing with the amazing Shannon Lay. My neighborhood in Laguna Beach was and still is covered in Ice Plants and Eucalyptus trees that would fall on our family’s car and stain the paint job. One winter we tried to surf down the Ice Plant hills.”

Hear it for yourself below.

First Taste, the follow-up to last year’s Freedom’s Goblin, arrives August 2nd through Drag City. The SoCal resident will support the new album, as well as past LPs, at a series of concert residencies around the world. The dates kick off this weekend, and all tickets can be found here.