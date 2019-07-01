Ty Segall shares mesmerizing new single “Radio”: Stream

Ty Segall, photo by Debi Del Grande

Oh look, Ty Segall has another record coming out soon. Shocker. First Taste is due out August 2nd through Drag City. After sharing lead single “Taste” at the start of last month, the prolific rocker is back with a second taste (too easy) with “Radio”.

“Radio” is a heady, mesmerizing track that well reflects the more “introspective” nature of First Taste. Staccato notes that could just as well be bleating horns or trickily modified guitar pedals punctuate the psychedelic number. “The body has gone away/ And given me a new name,” Segall sings. “The light speaks through me/ Choosing what I see/ The light is the truth.”



Take a listen to “Radio” below.

<a href="http://tysegall.bandcamp.com/album/first-taste">First Taste by Ty Segall</a>

Ty Segall will play First Taste in full alongside complete performances of some of his past records during multi-night residencies in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and other European cities this fall. Check for tickets to all his upcoming dates here.