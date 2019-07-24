Menu
Music Videos
The latest visual candy from your favorite artists

White Reaper drop power-pop single “Real Long Time” with gritty video: Watch

Off the garage rockers' highly anticipated follow-up to The World’s Best American Band

by
on July 24, 2019, 12:33pm
0 comments
White Reaper, photo by Grace Lillash

A few months ago, White Reaper returned with their first music since 2017’s excellent The World’s Best American Band. The track, “Might Be Right”, doubled as a celebration of their recent signing to Elektra Records and the lead single off their forthcoming album produced by Jay Joyce. Today, the Louisville, Kentucky garage rockers have unveiled a second track, “Real Long Time”.

“Real Long Time” continues the vibe set forth by “Might Be Right”, with jubilant dual guitar leads characterizing the song. The band draws on a classic rock sound, deftly integrating it into the feel-good tune marked by power-pop aspirations.

Watch the gritty music video for “Real Long Time”, which Lance Bangs directed and shot at an antique store, below.

“Real Long Time” Artwork:

White Reaper Real Long Time

 

White Reaper just wrapped up the main leg of their summer dates at the end of June. After a series of festival dates in August and September, the group will return to the road for their fall tour in October and November. Get tickets here.

Previous Story
Listen to the Consequence of Sound Power Hour live on Newport Folk Radio
Next Story
Five Facts You Never Knew About Charles Manson
No comments