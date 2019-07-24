White Reaper drop power-pop single “Real Long Time” with gritty video: Watch

White Reaper, photo by Grace Lillash

A few months ago, White Reaper returned with their first music since 2017’s excellent The World’s Best American Band. The track, “Might Be Right”, doubled as a celebration of their recent signing to Elektra Records and the lead single off their forthcoming album produced by Jay Joyce. Today, the Louisville, Kentucky garage rockers have unveiled a second track, “Real Long Time”.

“Real Long Time” continues the vibe set forth by “Might Be Right”, with jubilant dual guitar leads characterizing the song. The band draws on a classic rock sound, deftly integrating it into the feel-good tune marked by power-pop aspirations.



Watch the gritty music video for “Real Long Time”, which Lance Bangs directed and shot at an antique store, below.

“Real Long Time” Artwork:

White Reaper just wrapped up the main leg of their summer dates at the end of June. After a series of festival dates in August and September, the group will return to the road for their fall tour in October and November. Get tickets here.