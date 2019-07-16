Whitney, photo by Olivia Bee

Next month marks the release of Forever Turned Around, the new album from Whitney. After lead single “Giving Up”, the Light Upon the Lake follow-up is being previewed today with a song dubbed, “Valleys (My Love)”.

As with the rest of the sophomore effort, today’s cut highlights the bond between two people. The Chicago indie rockers specifically draw on the aching feeling of missing someone. According to a statement, the track was inspired by a scenic drive through Montana.



(Read: The Top 25 Albums of 2019… So Far)

“We were drifting apart for some time,” frontman Julian Ehrlich sings wistfully. One can almost imagine him doing so while looking wistfully out the window of a station wagon.

Check out “Valleys (My Love)” below via a music video directed by Nick Woytuk. Shot in Portland, Oregon, it chronicles the life of a commercial truck driver.

Forever Turned Around hits shelves August 30th through Secretly Canadian. Whitney will bring the record out on the road for a North American fall tour; buy your tickets here.