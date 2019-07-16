Wilco has announced a new album called Ode to Joy. The follow-up to 2016’s rather-excellent Schmilco hits stores on October 4th via dBpm Records. In anticipation, they’ve shared a preview with balmy lead single, “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”.
Whereas Schmilco was somber, Ode to Joy is everything the title suggests. According to frontman Jeff Tweedy in a press release, the record’s full of really big, big folk songs, these monolithic, brutal structures that these delicate feelings are hung on.”
The conceit for the album arrived in the wake of Tweedy’s two solo albums — 2018’s Warm and this year’s Warmer. Working alongside drummer Glenn Kotche, the two created a bold “launching pad” for the rest of the band to build upon in extroverted ways.
That sense of outward creation can be heard on “Love Is Everywhere (Beware)”. It shares the delicate nature of anything off Schmilco, but with the meditative warmth that the Chicago outfit has trademarked for over two decades. It’s chewy and folksy.
Of the song, Tweedy offered some thoughts:
“There MUST be more love than hate. Right?! I’m not always positive we can be so sure. In any case, I’m starting to feel like being confident in that equation isn’t always the best motivation for me to be my best self – it can kind of let me off the hook a little bit when I think I should be striving to contribute more love outside of my comfortable sphere of family and friends. So. . . I guess the song is sort of a warning to myself that YES, Love IS EVERYWHERE, but also BEWARE! I can’t let that feeling absolve me of my duty to create more.”
Stream the track below.
Pre-orders are on-going. Grab both the cover artwork and tracklist below, followed by their ensuing tour dates. Because, hey, new Wilco album means new Wilco setlists, and you should know by now they’re masters of that domain. Get your tickets now.
Ode to Joy Artwork:
Ode to Joy Tracklist:
01. Bright Leaves
02. Before Us
03. One and a Half Stars
04. Quiet Amplifier
05. Everyone Hides
06. White Wooden Cross
07. Citizens
08. We Were Lucky
09. Love Is Everywhere (Beware)
10. Hold Me Anyway
11. An Empty Corner
Wilco 2019-2020 Tour Dates:
09/04 – Trondheim, NO @ Tapperiet &
09/06 – Stavanger, NO @ Stavanger Konserthus Zetlitz &
09/07 – Bergen, NO @ USF Verftet &
09/08 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene &
09/10 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Gra Hal &
09/12 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom &
09/13 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria &
09/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Elbphilharmonie
09/15 – Warsaw, PL @ Progresja &
09/18 – Zürich, CH @ Volkshaus *
09/19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique *
09/20 – Padova, IT @ Gran Teatro Geox *
09/22 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon *
09/23 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg Grote Zaal *
09/24 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *
09/26 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands *
09/27 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall *
09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo *
10/08 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
10/10 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/12 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/16 – Cary, NC @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
10/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
10/19 – Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre
10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House
10/22 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
10/23 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
10/25 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
10/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
10/27 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
11/04 – Grand Rapids @ 20 Monroe Live
11/05 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Hill Auditorium
11/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall
11/08 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
11/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
11/10 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre
11/12 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre
11/13 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace
11/14 – St. Louis, MO @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
11/15 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ Paramount Theatre
11/17 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
11/19 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
11/20 – Omaha, NE @ Orpheum Theatre
01/18-21 – Riviera Maya, MX @ Hard Rock Hotel
&= w/ Spiral Stairs
*= w/ Ohmme