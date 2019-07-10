Willy Wonka actress Denise Nickerson taken off life support

Denise Nickerson

Denise Nickerson has been taken off life support after suffering a major medical emergency. Nickerson, who is 62, is best known for her role as Violet Beauregarde in the 1972 version of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Nickerson also appeared in The Brady Bunch, Dark Shadows, and The Electric Company. She later retired from acting and became a professional nurse



She suffered a stroke last year, and returned to the hospital on Tuesday after suffering seizures. On Wednesday, the family announced that they had decided to take her off life support and have issued an order not to resuscitate.

Currently, the family is seeking donations via GoFundMe to help cover burial and healthcare costs. As noted on the donation page,

“We cannot afford to pay for death expenses. Although she had the fame and notoriety, there is no inheritance. No life insurance. No end of life nest egg. Just our income which isn’t even enough. And Denise’s wish is to be cremated and her ashes made into a piece of glass art. We will need to urgently pay for these things as well as need help with our home expenses. Rent, bills, groceries. Jasmine is not working due to her caring for Denise and trying to apply for jobs while home sick and pregnant, and Josh is missing work from both jobs to be here in the hospital.”

To make a donation, head here.