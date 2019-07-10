Arcade Fire’s Win Butler is officially a Canadian citizen

On the Neon Bible track “Windowsill”, Arcade Fire’s Win Butler sang, “I don’t wanna live in America no more.” Now the frontman’s wish has been granted: Butler is officially a Canadian citizen.

The citizenship ceremony took place on Tuesday and saw Butler aptly sporting a full denim Canadian tuxedo. “Very Honored to finally be a Canadian Citizen 🇨🇦 I’ve lived in Montreal for half my life, so it feels very natural to have both passports now!” the 39-year-old indie rocker wrote on Instagram. “Had to wear the Canadian Tuxedo, and yes Mounties are real.”



Also a US citizen, Butler was born in California, not far from Sacramento, and then raised near Houston, Texas. He later moved to Montreal to attend McGill University, where the beginnings of Arcade Fire were born. It’s also where he met wife and fellow band member Régine Chassagne.

Check out footage from the ceremony below.

Arcade Fire recently contributed “Baby Mine” to Tim Burton’s live-action remake of Dumbo. Their last album, Everything Now, dropped in 2017.