Win a Brand New Gibson SG Guitar from AC/DC

AC/DC and the Gibson SG

40 years ago, AC/DC unleashed one of the most iconic rock albums of all time: Highway to Hell. The band’s sixth studio LP and final with Bon Scott on lead vocals, it was this effort that launched the band to international stardom. It was their first record to break the Billboard Top 20, their first Top 10 LP in England, and gave them their first appearance on the Hot 100 list thanks to the title track.

Which is all to say that the momentous landmark is one worth marking. AC/DC themselves have been observing the ruby anniversary by releasing a number of rare live performance videos to their YouTube channel — but we’ve got an even bigger celebration in mind.



There’s no greater gift of rock than to be able to shred like AC/DC yourself. So, we’re giving away one (1) Gibson SG electric guitar, just like the one Angus Young is famously known for playing. To win, simply fill out the widget below. You can also keep up on all the Highway to Hell 40th anniversary goings-on as well as all the latest on AC/DC by following the band on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and signing up for their mailing list.

