Win Tickets to Ghost’s “A Pale Tour Named Death” North American Outing

Ghost, photo by Johnny Perilla

Ghost have emerged as one of metal’s premier bands in the past few years, and now you can see frontman Cardinal Copia and company on their upcoming fall 2019 North American outing, dubbed “A Pale Tour Named Death”.

Tickets for the tour are available through LiveNation, but Heavy Consequence is giving away a pair of tickets to five lucky winners who enter our contest below.



The Grammy-winning Swedish metal act is touring in support of its most recent album, 2018’s Prequelle, which has yielded the hits “Rats”, “Dance Macabre”, and the recent chart-climber “Faith”.

The tour, which features support from fellow Grammy nominees Nothing More, kicks off September 13th at the Rabobank Theatre in Bakersfield, California, and runs through an October 26th gig at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, New York.

Ghost have introduced a more elaborate stage show as they’ve graduated to arenas and large theaters. We caught the band’s captivating set at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, last December, as they commanded an arena that held thousands of fans.

As mentioned, we’re giving away five pairs of tickets, with winners being able to select the city of their choice. Please note that no travel is provided, so pick a venue close by if you end up being one of the lucky winners. The contest will run until August 31st. Good luck!

Ghost 2019 North American Tour Dates with Nothing More:

09/13 – Bakersfield, CA @ Rabobank Theatre

09/14 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

09/16 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center

09/17 – Kennewick, WA @ Toyota Center

09/19 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre

09/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Auditorium

09/21 – Penticton, BC @ So. Okanagan Events Centre

09/24 – Calgary, AB @ The Corral

09/26 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena

09/27 – Boise, ID @ Taco Bell Arena

09/28 – West Valley City, UT @ Maverik Center *

09/30 – Loveland, CO @ Budweiser Events Center at The Ranch

10/01 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Broadmoor World Arena

10/03 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

10/04 – Fargo, ND @ Scheels Arena *

10/05 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

10/07 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

10/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ DeltaPlex Arena

10/19 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/21 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center

10/22 – Syracuse, NY @ The Oncenter

10/24 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

10/25 – Trenton, NJ @ Cure Insurance Arena

10/26 – Glens Falls, NY @ Cool Insuring Arena

* = no Nothing More