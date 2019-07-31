Canadian woman blasts Metallica song to scare off encroaching cougar

A quick-thinking Vancouver Island woman turned to the mighty Metallica to fend off a cougar in her path, blasting the legendary metal band’s “Don’t Tread on Me” to scare away the ferocious feline.

According to local news outlet Kelowna Now, Dee Galant and her dog Murphy were out for their usual stroll when they saw a creature that she couldn’t quite make out at first. “It was crouched down, doing that kind of prowl, predator walk that they do — that was when I waved my arms and yelled, ‘Hey, you stop!’ and it did,” she recalled.



“Initially I wasn’t that scared,” she continued. “I remember thinking, ‘Cool, that’s a cougar,’ and then it was, ‘Why is it still there?’ before turning into, ‘Oh my God, it’s coming toward me, I need to make it stop.’”

That’s where Metallica came into play. Gallant took out her phone and spotted “Don’t Tread on Me” by Metallica in her music library. “I thought it was the noisiest thing on my phone that would probably scare it, that was also the message I wanted to convey to the cougar.”

And wouldn’t you know it, the “Black Album” track scared the cougar off. “As soon as the first notes blared out, it ran into the bush,” said Galant.

(Buy: Tickets to Metallica’s Upcoming Shows)

Now that Galant and her dog are safe, she wants to personally thank the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band. “I would love to contact them someday and tell James Hetfield that he saved my life,” she concluded.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me” below, so the next time you encounter a cougar, just bring up this article and hit play.