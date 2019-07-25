Woodstock 50 officially taking place at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion [Updated]

Woodstock 50

After all the troubles with financial backing and an endless series of permit rejections, it seemed there was no way Woodstock 50 could actually happen. But you have to give it to co-founder Michael Lang and his team for never giving up hope that they could put something together. Amazingly, their determination looks to have paid off, as the anniversary festival has found a new home at Maryland’s Merriweather Post Pavilion.

Following reports from Bloomberg that discussions were taking place, The New York Times confirms the venue and festival organizers have officially locked in Woodstock 50 for its original dates, August 16th-18th. Located 20 miles outside Baltimore, Merriweather Post Pavilion is considerably smaller than the first proposed site in Watkins Glen, New York, with a listed capacity of only around 20,000. Still, some reports indicate it could accommodate up to 32,000 people, and permanent parking, food service, and restroom facilities alleviate many of the logistical issues Woodstock had been facing.



Even if they can get the concertgoers to fill the space, however, it’s not yet clear who they can get to take the stage. Although the likes of Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus, Dead and Company, Chance the Rapper, John Fogerty, and more were part of the initial bill, none of them have been confirmed for this new version of the event. Artists’ contracts were for a concert at Watkins Glen, and while many have already been paid, they may not be required to perform at a different location. Woodstock spent a reported $32 million on its first lineup, and it’s unknown how much more they can afford.

(Read: Faking Woodstock: Why The 2019 Resurrection Is A Bad, Bad Idea)

Further complicating matters are radius clauses and touring itineraries; with some of the previously announced acts set to tour through nearby Baltimore and Washington, DC, there could be conflicts. What’s more, Merriweather Post Pavilion already has a concert scheduled for August 17th, when Smashing Pumpkins and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Boards are meant to bring their joint tour to the venue. The NYT notes that festival producers and artists’ agents are currently deep in negotiations.

News of the Merriweather move comes just three days after a secondary location, Vernon Downs in Vernon, NY, rejected Woodstock’s permit application for a fourth time. Plans to hold the fest at Watkins Glen International raceway fell apart in April, causing former investors Dentsu Aegis Network to pull out.

Three months of drama later and barely three weeks out from the event, it’s astonishing that it looks like Woodstock 50 will be a real thing — albeit in a much different form than originally envisioned. Perhaps it’s serendipity; the 1969 Woodstock was forced from its intended location just four weeks before it began. Lang scrambled to secure a second venue, just as he’s done once more five decades later. Hopefully they can get the logistics in better order this time.