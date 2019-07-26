Wu-Tang: An American Saga trailer on Hulu

This year has seen countless celebrations of Wu-Tang Clan’s legacy. In addition to their anniversary tour, the hip-hop legends were honored with their very own district in their hometown of Staten Island. Wu-Tang are also the focus of a new Hulu bio-series, An American Saga, the first trailer of which has hit the web.

The forthcoming series was developed by Wu-Tang own’s RZA. And his two books, The Wu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu, were used as the basis for the Alex Tse-penned script.



Other Wu-Tang members also played an important part in the creation of An American Saga. Method Man served as an executive producer alongside RZA and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, while Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard are credited as consulting producers.

Today’s new trailer offers us a first look at Wu-Tang’s earliest years on SI, long, long before they became the rap icons they are today. We get a glimpse of nearly every member — with the conspicuous exception, again, of U-God — including Dave East as Method Man and Joey Bada$$ as Inspectah Deck.

Watch below.

The 10-episode series officially debuts on Hulu on September 4th.