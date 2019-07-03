Wu Tang: An American Saga

Wu-Tang Clan might have ruled radio in the ’90s, but the iconic hip-hop group is taking over TV two decades later. On the heels of Showtime’s four-part documentary series Of Mics and Men, the New York rap collective has dropped the trailer for their second show of 2019, Hulu’sWu-Tang: An American Saga.

Premiering on September 4th, the scripted biographical show is the brainchild of RZA and writer Alex Tse, drawing inspiration from the rapper’s two books,The Wlolu-Tang Manual and Tao of Wu. The 10-episode limited series fictionalizes Wu-Tang’s come-up in Staten Island at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic. To ensure an air of authenticity, Method Man serves as an executive producer alongside RZA and Imagine Television’s Brian Grazer, while Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and the Estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard are credited as consulting producers.



Primarily, the new An American Saga trailer introduces viewers to the young members of Wu-Tang: The RZA, Raekwon, GZA, Ghostface Killah, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck (the latter of whom are respectively played by Dave East and Joey Bada$$, no less). Conspicuously absent are U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna, though their characters will reportedly appear in the series. The minute-long clip hints at the series’ tension between crime and creativity. Juxtaposed with shots of stashing cash and loading guns, RZA scratches at turntables. He’s told, “You listening to beats — you ain’t listening to the whispers out in the streets.”

Most recently, Wu-Tang Clan released an EP, Of Mics and Men. Watch a bonus clip from the similarly titled docu-series that shows members playing chess in the park, which echoes a similar visual from the trailer.

Wu-Tang are currently touring to celebrate their 25th anniversary. Get tickets here.