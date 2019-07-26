YBN Cordae unleashes debut album The Lost Boy: Stream

YBN Cordae

The rising Raleigh, North Carolina rapper YBN Cordae today celebrates the release of his debut album, The Lost Boy. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.

The 15-track collection includes collaborations with Chance the Rapper (“Bad Idea”), Anderson .Paak (“RNP”), Pusha-T (“Nightmares Are Real”), and Meek Mill (“We Gon Make It”).



Earlier this week, YBN Cordae and .Paak debuted “RNP” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The Lost Boy Artwork:

The Lost Boy Tracklist:

01. Wintertime

02. Have Mercury

03. Sweet Lawd (skit)

04. Bad Idea (feat. Chance the Rapper)

05. Thanksgiving

06. RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)

07. Broke as Fuck

08. Thousand Words

09. Way Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

10. Grandma’s House (skit)

11. Been Around

12. Nightmares Are Real (feat. Pusha-T)

13. Family Matters (feat. Arin Ray)

14. We Gon Make It (feat. Meek Mill)

15. Lost & Found