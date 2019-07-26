YBN Cordae unleashes debut album The Lost Boy: Stream

The rising Raleigh, North Carolina rapper YBN Cordae today celebrates the release of his debut album, The Lost Boy. Subscribers of Apple Music and Spotify can stream it in full below.
The 15-track collection includes collaborations with Chance the Rapper (“Bad Idea”), Anderson .Paak (“RNP”), Pusha-T (“Nightmares Are Real”), and Meek Mill (“We Gon Make It”).
Earlier this week, YBN Cordae and .Paak debuted “RNP” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Lost Boy Artwork:
The Lost Boy Tracklist:
01. Wintertime
02. Have Mercury
03. Sweet Lawd (skit)
04. Bad Idea (feat. Chance the Rapper)
05. Thanksgiving
06. RNP (feat. Anderson .Paak)
07. Broke as Fuck
08. Thousand Words
09. Way Home (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
10. Grandma’s House (skit)
11. Been Around
12. Nightmares Are Real (feat. Pusha-T)
13. Family Matters (feat. Arin Ray)
14. We Gon Make It (feat. Meek Mill)
15. Lost & Found