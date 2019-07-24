Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly announce North American tour

Young Thug (photo by Philip Cosores) and Machine Gun Kelly

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly have announced a North American co-headlining tour.

The 31-date outing kicks off in Toronto on September 30th and hits cities including Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles on November 18th.



Polo G, YBN Nahmir, KILLY, and Strick will join the tour on select dates.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26th via LiveNation. Afterward, you can find tickets via StubHub.

Young Thug and Machine Gun Kelly 2019 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach &~

10/03 – Binghamton, NY @ Broome County Forum #~

10/04 – Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell #~

10/05 – Kingston, RI @ The Ryan Center #~

10/06 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion #~

10/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center #~

10/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia #~

10/11 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre #~

10/12 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena #~

10/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy #~

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center #~

10/19 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place #~

10/22 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *~

10/24 – Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum *~

10/25 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

10/26 – Detroit, MI @ The Fox Theatre &~

10/27 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom *~

10/29 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *~

10/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena *~

10/31 – St. Louis, MO @ The Family Arena &~

11/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre *~

11/02 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena *~

11/05 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium +~

11/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair *~

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center *~

11/10 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *~

11/12 – Central Point, OR @ Seven Feathers Casino Resort *~

11/13 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center *~

11/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre *~

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU *~

11/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ~

& = w/ KILLY

~ = w/ Strick

# = w/ YBN Nahmir

* = w/ Polo G

+ = Young Thug only

